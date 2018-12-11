Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spinach Salad with Dijon-Bacon Vinaigrette

Yield: 4 servings

1/2 pound spinach, washed, dried and torn into bite size pieces

6 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4 inch thick strips

2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

In a large skillet on medium heat, add bacon and cook until crispy and the fat is rendered, about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn off heat and transfer bacon to a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Reserve bacon fat in pan and return to medium heat. Add shallot and cook until soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add red wine vinegar, increase heat to medium-high, and boil for 5 seconds, remove from heat and whisk in Dijon. Immediately pour hot dressing over spinach and toss well. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.