Spinach Salad with Dijon-Bacon Vinaigrette
Yield: 4 servings
1/2 pound spinach, washed, dried and torn into bite size pieces
6 ounces thick-cut bacon, cut crosswise into 1/4 inch thick strips
2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a large skillet on medium heat, add bacon and cook until crispy and the fat is rendered, about 6 to 8 minutes. Turn off heat and transfer bacon to a paper-towel lined plate to drain. Reserve bacon fat in pan and return to medium heat. Add shallot and cook until soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Add red wine vinegar, increase heat to medium-high, and boil for 5 seconds, remove from heat and whisk in Dijon. Immediately pour hot dressing over spinach and toss well. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
