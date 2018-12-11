× Salvation Army kettle stolen from Greeley Hobby Lobby

GREELEY, Colo. — A Salvation Army kettle was stolen from a donation location in Greeley Tuesday, the charity organization confirmed.

According to a spokesperson for the Salvation Army, this is the second red kettle stolen from the area.

A viewer told FOX31 and Channel 2 they kettle was stolen around 5 p.m. from Hobby Lobby, which is located in the southwest part of Greeley.

The Salvation Army said it was working on gathering more information about the incident and would provide an update when possible.