New rules for scooters advancing in Denver City Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver City Council committee advanced a proposal to change scooter rules and regulations Tuesday.

As of now, the scooters are supposed to be used on sidewalks, but that has frustrated riders and pedestrians while creating concerns about speed and safety.

The proposed rules are below:

Where to ride?

On roads with bike lanes: Stay in bike lane

On roads without bike lanes and speed limits under 30 mph: Ride on the right side of road

On roads without bike lanes and speed limits over 30 mph: Stay on sidewalk

How fast can you ride?

On sidewalks the speed limit is 6 mph

On streets the speed limit is 15 mph

Tips to avoid getting in trouble?

Do not ride on the 16th Street Mall. That is prohibited.

Follow bicycle traffic laws when riding in the street.

One-person limit per scooter

Helmet safety is not addressed in the ordinance, however, some scooter companies encourage you to use one when you sign up to rent.

How will this be enforced?

That is still an open question. City Council said Tuesday DPD would be allowed to issue tickets. However, it's unclear how strict DPD's enforcement will be.

"My main concern is the scooters are here, how do we get people to use the effectively to increase mobility while minimizing safety concerns?" Councilman Paul Kashmann said. "There seems to be a growing acknowledgment of increasing options to get people out of their car. This may not be ideal right now, but these disruptive technologies kind of force the issue."

The full City Council is expected to take up the issue in January.