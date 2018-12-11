New non-profit will help victims of mass tragedy in Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A new non-profit launched on Wednesday is dedicated to helping victims of mass tragedy crime.

The Colorado Healing Fund, a first-of-its-kind organization, was announced Wednesday by Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman, Lt. Governor Donna Lynne and former Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis.

"It’s impossible to predict when a tragedy will happen," Coffman said. "It’s not something we want to think about. But because Colorado has been at the center of mass violence before, we must be prepared to take care of victims."

The goal of the organization is to provide financial assistance that meets both immediate and long-term needs not otherwise met for victims, survivors, families and communities affected by a mass tragedy event in Colorado.

It will also serve as a point of collection for public donations.

"The CHF will provide a safe way for Coloradans to donate confidently now and in the event of a mass tragedy crime, and ensure that their money goes to help victims, survivors and their families," Coffman said.

"It isn’t just the days and weeks after an event when survivors need help, the impacts are felt for years to come," said DeAngelis. "As I stated after the 1999 Columbine Tragedy, ‘it is a marathon and not a sprint’. I am thankful that the Colorado Healing Fund will provide an additional level of support for survivors."

Attorney General Coffman said the office will provide $1 million to kick off the fund.

Donations can be made at ColoradoHealingFund.org or at 1st Bank locations.