Michelle Obama to sign books at Tattered Cover before Pepsi Center event

DENVER — Former First Lady Michelle Obama will sign copes of her new book at the Tattered Cover on Colfax Thursday. The signing will take place ahead of a talk with the former first lady at the Pepsi Center.

Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming,” sold 1.4 million copies within one week of its release on Nov. 13. The memoir describes her life, from growing up in Chicago to living in the White House.

The former first lady will sign book copies of the book from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

In order to attend the book signing, one must get a wristband, which is available with the purchase of “Becoming” online beginning 9 a.m. Mountain Time Wednesday. The books must be purchased through Eventbrite. A limited number of wristbands is available.

Those who get a wristband can begin checking in for the event at 12 p.m. Thursday. Attendees must be checked in by 3 p.m. to guarantee their chance to meet the former first lady, according to Eventbrite. Customers also must bring a printed or digital receipt or their purchase. They will receive their signed books after meeting Michelle Obama.

Security will be tight at the book signing; expect an “airport-style” screening process.

Photographs will not be allowed during the signing. Additionally, the former first lady will not be personalizing signings or signing items other than copies of “Becoming” purchased through Eventbrite.

Following the book signing, Michelle Obama will speak at the Pepsi Center in a talk moderated by actress Reese Witherspoon.

The Colfax location of the Tattered Cover is located at 2526 East Colfax Avenue across the street from East High School.