Man gives up first-class seat to mother and sick baby

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a random act of kindness, a man gave up his first-class seat on an airplane for a mom and a baby flying to a children’s hospital.

On Dec. 6, Kelsey Zwick was traveling from her home in Orlando to Philadelphia so that her 11-month-old daughter Lucy could be treated for a chronic lung disease.

“I have a baby stroller, a diaper bag and extra oxygen concentrator that she needs when we fly,” Zwick said.

As soon as Zwick boarded the flight with Lucy, she hooked Lucy up to her oxygen machine and that’s when a flight attendant approached her.

“She’s like, ‘Excuse me Mrs. Zwick, the man in 2D is waiting to switch seats with you.’ I just kind of stared at her,” she told WTXF.

The flight attendant took Zwick and Lucy from economy to first-class.

“I’m just standing there looking at him saying, ‘Thank you, thank you,'” Zwick said. “He just quickly smiled and said, ‘You’re welcome, you’re welcome’ and that was it.”

She posted about the good deed on her Facebook page and it has since gone viral with over 467,000 shares.

The man was later revealed to be Jason Kunselman, according to ABC News.

“She came up [in line to board] and had the normal roller board luggage and also which I found out later, was an oxygen concentrator,” Kunselman told ABC News. “I went up and asked the flight attendant if she thought she would be more comfortable sitting up in my seat and I would take the one in the back.”

“The next thing I know she came walking up crying and said thank you and I said you’re welcome and headed back towards the back of the plane,” Kunselman said. “It just seemed like the right thing to do.”