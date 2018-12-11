× Goodwill Shop & Share

Goodwill Shop & Share is a unique way to make it easier to find the best fashion pieces at Goodwill without having to search every rack of clothing in the store. Here’s how it’ll work: They’ve secured six expert thrifters who have each collected a ton of their favorite pieces just for this event. Each “influencer” will have their own curated rack of clothing at the event for shoppers to browse without having to hunt the rows and rows of racks by themselves. Our influencers will all be there to share their insider tips and tricks to finding the best pieces at Goodwill. Oh and every item will be available for purchase at everyday Goodwill prices!

Goodwill’s Shop & Share

Thursday, December 13, 2018

6 – 8:30 p.m.

Goodwill – 21 S. Broadway, Denver 80209