Gold coin worth $1,143 found in Highlands Ranch Salvation Army kettle

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A generous Coloradan put a coin worth $1,143 in a Salvation Army kettle, the charity organization said Tuesday.

The coin was donated on Dec. 4 at the King Soopers at 2205 Wildcat Reserve Parkway in Highlands Ranch. The Salvation Army said it is a 1910 St. Gaudens coin.

“We’re elated with the donation and incredibly grateful to the mystery donor for being so charitable,” said Captain John Morrow, who leads the Salvation Army in Centennial, in a statement. “This demonstrates a great spirit of generosity from the Denver Metro community, and comes at a perfect time when our Red Kettle donations have been low. It’s wonderful how people believe in the work of The Salvation Army within our community, and they demonstrate it through making such valuable contributions”

The organization said it also recently received some silver quarters worth a total of $128.70.

The Salvation Army helps with a number of causes, including assisting those impacted by natural disasters, hunger and poverty.

FOX31 has partnered with the Salvation Army for the Problem Solvers Toy Drive, which will provide toys to local kids.