FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive: Drop off at our studios Wednesday

Posted 11:40 am, December 11, 2018, by

Serving Those Who Serve Toy Drive with the Salvation Army at the FOX31 studios on Dec. 14, 2017.

FOX31 is thrilled to again partner with the Salvation Army with the support of Hand & Stone Massage, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys to hold the 2018 FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive.

Join us at the FOX31 studios – 100 East Speer Blvd. – on Wednesday and you can drop off a toy. FOX31 is excited to also have support from our friends at KOSI 101.1. Come drop off a donation and have a chance to meet FOX31 and KOSI 101.1 personalities, enjoy Christmas music and more!

You can make a donation through December 12 at all Hand & Stone Massage locations, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys. Participating is easy: simply purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the barrel. From there, the Salvation Army will collect your donation and see that it is distributed to a child or teenager.

Get more details and all drop-off locations here.

