Florida man putting $14.5 million lottery win toward education for others

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man recently became a millionaire after he won $14.5 million from the Florida Lottery, and now he plans to use his newfound fortune to help less fortunate children, according to WTVT.

Krishna Barri bought 10 tickets when he hit the jackpot for the Dec. 1 drawing.

“I’m going to open a trust in India, and I’m going to provide an education for 100 people,” Barri said.

According to WTVT, Barri came to the U.S. from India about 20 years ago thanks to help from his brother-in-law to complete his masters degree.

The trust will be in his brother-in-law’s name and Barri plans to return to India to help before the end of the year.

“He’s not here anymore to celebrate with me, but the trust is going to be in his name,” said Barri.

In addition to helping others, Barri said that he still plans to work but also plans to buy a new house and cars as well as put money aside to help his children go to college.