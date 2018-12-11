Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIY Spa Facial with MyChelle

A lack of moisture in the skin often results from environmental aggressors that are sometimes out of our control, including exposure to hot or cold weather with low humidity levels and free radical pollutants. Excessive bathing in hot water and using harsh chemical irritants, soaps and detergents can also cause the skin to become dry. But where there’s a dry skin problem there normally are plenty of mega-moisturizing, simple solutions.

30 Minute Luxe Hydrating Hero Facial

Cleanse with the Gentle Cleansing Wash and ultra-mild, unscented cream cleanser that soothes sensitive, dry skin with vitamin- enriched, moisturizing botanicals. (1 minute)

Exfoliate using the Fruit Enzyme Scrub Gentle multi-fruit enzyme scrub with conditioning Jojoba Beads that removes dull, dead skin cells and deep cleans pores to help enhance texture. Boosted with powerful Antioxidants to help protect skin against the environment. (5 minutes)

Replenish essential hydration by applying the moisture-quenching Ultra Hyaluronic Water Mask that works instantly to revive, soothe, and restore skin’s natural moisture balance. Blue Agave and Prickly Pear Cactus Extract help to renew prematurely aging skin while calming skin irritation. Allow moisture to soak in for 20 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. (20 Minutes)

Surge water deep into the skin to improve skin pliability and water retention with the Ultra Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum, also designed to help relieve fine lines and maintain healthy hydration levels. A nourishing blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Sodium PCA, Squalene and fortifying amino acids boost moisture levels to soften skin, soothe irritation, and neutralize free radicals. (1 minute)

Fight against the signs of aging and dehydration and impart a radiant glow with the Remarkable Retinal Night Cream, a nutrient-rich rejuvenating cream that works overnight to improve radiance and firmness. Containing Retinal (Vitamin A) ChroNOline™ Peptides, and Monk’s Pepper Extract, this advanced formula deeply hydrates and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. (1 minute)

By creating a consistent routine and giving your skin some extra TLC a few times for week, you can maintain all of the benefits of a high-end facial with minimal cost. MyChelle products deliver fast, powerful, visible results without nasty ingredients or toxic chemicals and are perfect to use to create your very own facial glow.

Is the rest of your skin dry?

If your face is dry, most likely the rest of your skin is to. A lack of humidity in the air can lead to dry skin and a simple solution can be to setup a humidifier by your bed. Adding moisture back into the air will help your skin. Here as an easy at home DIY Sugar & Salt Body Scrub and Omega-Rich Oil -

DIY Sugar & Salt Body Scrub

Consider whipping up your own unique, hydrating body scrubs. A simple recipe of 1 cup raw sugar, ¼ cup Himalayan Salt, ¼ cup lemon juice and 1/8 cup Jojoba Oil can be mixed together and slathered over our body in the shower to gently exfoliate and hydrate.

Make sure and always apply moisturizers and cream immediately after showering or bathing, this is when your skin is most susceptible to receiving hydration.

Omega-Rich Hydrating Oil

Combine ¼ cup Jojoba Oil, ¼ cup Grape Seed Oil, and 2 TBS Argan Oil

Lather body oil on hair, skin and face as needed for dryness.