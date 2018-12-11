Denver police: 2 officers bitten by person on 16th Street Mall

DENVER — Two Denver Police Department officers were assaulted on the 16th Street Mall early Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near the mall’s intersection with California Street. Officers were dealing with a party on an unknown substance when they were injured.

A DPD spokesperson said the officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The spokesperson would not confirm how the officers were hurt.

According to an officer at the scene, the person on the unknown substance bit both of the officers. That person was also taken to a hospital.

Police did not disclose information about any charges that may be filed against the person involved.