Denver City Council to take up proposed new scooter rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver City Council will debate the much-anticipated changes to the city's scooter rules on Tuesday.

The micromobility pilot program has created a lot of confusion for the thousands of riders on the streets and sidewalks, and it could get even worse.

As of now, the scooters are supposed to be ridden on sidewalks, but that has frustrated riders and pedestrians -- and created a lot of concerns over speed and safety.

The new rules would have scooter riders use bike lanes whenever possible. They will be allowed to ride on the road when there is no bike lane unless the speed limit exceeds 30 mph.

Riders would have to stay on the right side of the road. They could ride on sidewalks when there is no other option. There will be a 6 mph speed limit on sidewalks.

"My main concern is the scooters are here, how do we get people to use the effectively to increase mobility while minimizing safety concerns," Councilman Paul Kashmann said.

"There seems to be a growing acknowledgement of increasing options to get people out of their car. This may not be ideal right now, but these disruptive technologies kind of force the issue."

The council is still working with the Denver Police Department to figure out fines for violators. The full council is expected to take up the issue in January.