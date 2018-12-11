Denver City Council proposes plan to ease construction headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- While many Denver residents may have grown accustomed to the city's huge construction boom, its problems remain: traffic snarls, blocked sidewalks and parking nightmares. Some Denverites say they've had enough of the growth's side effects. City officials are now proposing a plan to address the issues that would take effect in January.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers pulled records of complaints made about construction crews in Denver saying many were parking illegally on lawns and in front of fire hydrants. Some downtown residents say they can’t find covered pedestrian walkways near busy streets. Chris Hinds says there are so many projects going on at the same time in the downtown area, it can be nearly impossible to travel from block to block.

"I can't cross here, so I go to the next block and that's closed for construction as well," he said.

City Councilman Wayne New tells FOX31 the proposed plan would require tougher enforcement of pedestrian safety measures, including the placement of covered walkways.

“There is a requirement to have one in specific circumstances, but they're not implementing it, so that's going to change in January," New said.

The proposal also requires new projects to include a parking plan for workers and a includes a time limit on street closures.

Anyone with complaints regarding ongoing construction projects can call the 311 line or contact their city council member.