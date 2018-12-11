Cool, windy, wet weather returns Wednesday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver and the Front Range have seen temperatures well above average for the last few days. The next storm system taking aim at Colorado will cool down temperatures and bring a shot of snow by Wednesday evening.

Wednesday morning will be calm and cloudy ahead of an afternoon cold front. Temperatures will heat up to 53 degrees midday but will cool quickly in the afternoon and evening. Winds will be gusty Wednesday afternoon as the front moves through. Rain showers will develop on the Front Range and will change to snow Wednesday night.

This will not be a big storm system for Colorado. The mountains have potential to see up to 4 or 5 inches but accumulations will be small in the lower elevations. Metro Denver most likely won't see any snow stick. However, if a band of snow sets up, isolated locations could see a dusting on the cooler elevated surfaces. The Palmer Divide could see up to an inch.

The storm will clear out by Thursday morning leaving behind sunny skies and cool temperatures. Highs on Thursday will be around 43 degrees, our average temperature for this time of year.

The 50s will return on Friday and stick around through the weekend.

