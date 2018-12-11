After puppy, vehicle stolen over the weekend, thieves target same family a second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. – The family traveling from Texas to Oregon who had their car and puppy stolen on Sunday was targeted again overnight.

“My husband was like, 'Do you know that your hood is popped?” Cheliesa Anderson told FOX31 Tuesday. “And I was like, 'It shouldn’t be.' So, he came and looked, and all the doors were unlocked.”

Her Audi was tied up on a U-Haul trailer behind their moving truck. Thieves tried to cut the vehicle away from the trailer but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was ransacked and robbed.

“Seventy-five percent of all the stuff that was in the car was taken out,” she said.

The car was filled with thousands of dollars worth of electronics and baby items. Priceless family heirlooms and Anderson’s mother’s ashes were also stolen.

“I want out of Colorado and I’m never coming back,” she said.

Her and her husband, their newborn and their two dogs stopped in Arvada Saturday to spend the night at an aunt’s house before continuing on with their move.

Sunday morning, while they were getting ready to leave, someone stole their 2018 Ford Fusion from the driveway. It’s black, has Texas plates and is missing the bottom of the back bumper.

The vehicle contained Cheliesa’s purse, the only key they have to the Audi, all of the items needed for their newborn. Thieves also took a gun and their 10-month-old dachshund puppy named Ciri.

“Really, that’s all we want back is the dog. I don’t care about anything else. Just the dog,” Anderson said.

In total, she estimates around $35,000 worth of items were stolen from them during their three-night stay in the Denver area. Almost all of their belongings except for large appliances and furniture are now gone.

According to Arvada police, detectives were able to pull surveillance video from Walmart, where they attempted to use Anderson’s stolen credit card. Anderson says police told her they also have surveillance images showing the suspects trying to use one of the cards to get cash out at the US Bank next door.

Family has started a GoFundMe page to help the Andersons replace some of their stolen necessities and pay for unexpected travel costs associated with the crimes.

Anyone who has seen the Ford or has other information about the thefts is urged to contact police.