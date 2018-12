GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Two earthquakes shook Glenwood Springs a little more than an hour apart early Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.4 magnitude quake struck at 3:02 a.m. one mile north northeast of the Garfield County city at a depth of three miles.

A strong 3.6 magnitude quake hit at 4:13 a.m. about four miles north northwest of Glenwood Springs at a depth of three miles.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.