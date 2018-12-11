× 2 injured, one seriously, in Westminster house explosion

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Two people were injured in a house explosion in Westminster Tuesday afternoon. According to the Westminster Fire Department, the explosion happened at a home in the 5700 block of West 74th Place.

At 5 p.m., WFD said crews were responding to the home, but no associated fire was found. The two injured people — both adults — were taken to the hospital by ambulance. One of the two has serious injuries. Both were inside the home during the explosion.

The fire department said several dogs were removed from the house unharmed.

“No hazards [were] found indicating any risk to surrounding neighbors,” WFD said via its Twitter page.

An investigation is underway. Officials have not disclosed what may have caused the explosion.