Warm, quiet week ahead with one shot at snow

DENVER — The workweek will start off on a bright note as sunshine dominates the state. Highs on Monday will soar into the mid-50s with light wind.

Cloud cover will start to increase by Tuesday afternoon with highs still staying in the low 50s, about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

By Wednesday, a cold front will start to move into the western half of the state, bringing a chance for a few snow showers in the mountains and Western Slope.

Conditions will stay dry in Denver for majority of the day, with highs in the low 50s. Snow chances will increase by the evening and overnight hours, impacting the Thursday morning drive.

At this time, the storm looks relatively weak, bringing less than 1 inch of snow to the Front Range.

Some portions might not even see snow showers, but will feel the chill as temperatures drop into the 40s for highs on Thursday. Expect the sun to make an appearance by the afternoon.

It will quickly return to the mid-50s Friday and Saturday with plenty of sunshine.

