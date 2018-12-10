Toy Drive partners with Hand & Stone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of children and teenagers who live in Colorado could use help to enjoy the holidays. That’s why the FOX31 Problem Solvers are here to help spread some extra cheer. Now through Dec. 21, look for the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive barrels at all Hand & Stone Massage locations, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys. Participating is easy: simply purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the barrel. From there, the Salvation Army will collect your donation and see that it is distributed to a child or teenager.

If you are a busy commuter or don’t happen to live near a donation location, we have a solution! Join us at the FOX31 studios on Wednesday, Dec. 12 for our Toy Drive Power Day. FOX31 is excited to also have our friends at KOSI 101.1 support the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive Power Day! Come drop off a donation and have a chance to meet FOX31 and KOSI 101.1 personalities, enjoy Christmas music and more!