Shadow Ridge Middle School in Thornton evacuated due to bomb threat

THORNTON, Colo. — Shadow Ridge Middle School in Thornton is being evacuated due to bomb threat.

A search of the school is being conducted, according to Thornton police.

Police said students will be reunited with parents at 1500 E. 128th Ave.

An email from Adams 12 Five Star Schools sent to families, shared with FOX31 by a parent, said details on when to pick up children would be shared by the district when available.

