RTD to add more cars to A Line as ridership unexpectedly increases

DENVER -- RTD will add more cars on the A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport because of the unexpected increase in ridership.

Ridership is two years ahead of schedule. The A Line has already carried more than 16 million riders, a mark RTD didn't expect to hit until 2020.

Additional cars will be added sometime early next year to keep up with the pace of ridership.

"We know that on the average day, we have tens of thousands of people who get on and off the line," RTD spokeswoman Laurie Huff said. "We knew the decision was coming. We just didn't expect to make it for another year.

"Anybody who gets on this line, a daily commuter, a businessperson who flies in here, they are going to be very excited to see this change. It shows we are responsive to them. There's a need to add capacity and that's good."

The future of the A Line is still in doubt. Federal regulators have threatened to shut down the line if RTD can't get a problem with the crossing gates fixed.

RTD is still working on submitting a plan to fix the gates and the A Line as well as the yet-to-be-opened G Line between Union Station and Wheat Ridge and Arvada.