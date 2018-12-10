Pedestrian hit, killed on I-25 near Larkspur; interstate shut down

LARKSPUR, Colo. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 25 near Larkspur on Monday morning, forcing the closure of all lanes, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Upper Lake Gulch Road in Douglas County.

The Colorado State Patrol said the initial investigation found the man jumped in front of a box truck.

The interstate was closed at Upper Lake Guld Road (exit 172) and traffic was being detoured on the off- and on-ramps.

There is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen, but it’s expected to be closed for several hours.