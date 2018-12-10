More warm temperatures Tuesday before cold front moves in Wednesday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver reached the upper 50s this afternoon in Denver despite the cloud cover. Tuesday will be another warm day for this time of year in the Mile High City.

Denver's average high temperature for mid December is 43 degrees. On Tuesday, temperatures will climb to 55 degrees with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Colorado's mountains will see light snow showers on Tuesday but they will only bring small accumulations.

Temperatures are still expected to reach the low 50s on Wednesday in Denver before a cold front moves in Wednesday afternoon and evening. Cloud cover will increase and winds will pick up on Wednesday with a few rain and mixed showers possible Wednesday night.

Rain showers could turn over to snow in Denver by Thursday morning depending on how quickly temperatures drop. This is a quick system that will clear out of the Front Range by midday Thursday. As of right now it looks like accumulation isn't very likely in metro Denver but the Palmer Divide and foothills could see a dusting with a few inches in the mountains.

Drier weather moves in for Friday with high temperatures back up to the 50s. The 50s will stay for Saturday making great football weather for the Broncos game in town.

