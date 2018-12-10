Highlands Ranch dance team honors law enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- As we approach the one year annivesary of the ambush on douglas county deputies., a local high school dance team found a unique way to "Support the Shield."

Highlands Ranch High School’s Pom team choose to pay tribute to Fallen law enforcement officers and all law enforcement officers and their families.

Head coach Calli Jo Floyd said, “we try to do something no one`s ever done.” She searched for law enforcement dance themes earlier this year, partly because her sister is a police officer.

Her dance team members quickly adopted the idea. Julia Raval said, “We wanted to do a dance that was meaningful. We knew it would be a little controversial, but the whole team loved the whole idea from the very beginning,”

They wanted to move people. Calli Jo Floyd said,

“Almost every competition we had people come up in tears just saying how much it affected their lives.”

Their outfits included parts of police uniforms.. complete with badges.. each dancer had an officer’s name and badge number.

Raval said, “I just wanted to do right for her every time i performed every single time i went on the stage.”

Douglas County Sheriff Deputy Taylor is their school resource officer. She was one of five shot in the new years even ambush that killed Deputy Zack Parrish. She was moved by the tribute and performance.

Deputy Davis said, “I met with the girls and they played the song the performance is to. I’m glad i went in ahead of time because it made me cry. It’s just one of those things that makes me think of my lost coworker and other lost coworkers in this line of work.”

Deputy Davis feels their love and support and has given these teenagers a new appreciation for cops.

Floyd said, “We didn`t care what place we got. we knew it could be a theme the judges hated or loved. we didn`t care. we just wanted to honor police officers and their families.”