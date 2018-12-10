Couple desperate to find puppy that was inside their stolen vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. – A family is desperate to find their puppy that was inside their vehicle when they say it was stolen.

Cheliesa Anderson, her husband, their newborn and two dogs are moving from Texas to Oregon. They stopped in Colorado Saturday to spend the night with their aunt that lives in Arvada.

The couple says they woke up early Sunday morning to pack the car and hit the road.

“I woke up around 4:30, fed the baby and was packing our stuff and about five o’clock I started taking bags out to the car,” Anderson said.

She sayd her husband loaded their ten-month-old puppy into the car and came back inside for one more load.

“He was going to take [our older dog] out to the car next with the last bag and I was going to grab the baby and the car was gone. It was within like 30 seconds,” she said. “[My husband] thought he was still tired. So he said please tell me I’m just tired and my car is not actually missing. I didn’t believe him at first. Went out there and the car was gone.”

Anderson says the car was not left running. Her purse was already in the car though and it is a push-start ignition.

“Really that’s all we want back is the dog. I don’t care about anything else. Just the dog,” she said.

Ciri weighs about four pounds and has black and brown hair with cream at the roots. She has long, wirey hair and was wearing a green harness when she was taken. She does not have a microchip.

“She’s super friendly and as soon as [my husband] gets out of the car she gets in the driver’s seat so I feel like they still have her,” Anderson said.

She’s hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and it will help lead them to the dog. It is a black 2018 Ford Fusion with Texas plates. It is missing the bottom of the back bumper and has a pair of plastic arms hanging down.

“They’re still driving it around. I saw it at Wal-Mart,” she said.

The vehicle also contained all of the items they need for the newborn. Hours after it was stolen, Anderson took a trip to Wal-Mart to get a car seat and other necessities.

“When we walked out I saw a car,” she said. “As it turned I saw the two plastic things that were hanging down and then the license plate.”

She says she called 911 but began to second guess the sighting. It wasn’t until her credit card company called a few minutes later that she knew for sure she saw her vehicle.

“As soon as we got back to the house I got a call from my Wal-Mart credit card saying that there was fraudulent activity that they suspected,” she said. “They had tried to use my card at that Walmart at that time for 317 dollars.”

She is now hoping the store’s security cameras will help lead police to the thieves. In the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call Arvada Police.