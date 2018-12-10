Avoid the Santa belly with VASA Fitness

This time of year many people tend to inherit the Santa belly with all the treats laying around. But this year why not get a six pack for Christmas instead. VASA Fitness has you covered with their functional abdominal workouts that go beyond just crunches. Check them out in the segment. Also, remember to nominate someone who uplifts you and both of you have the chance to win 3 months of fitness training worth $700. Head to VASAFitness.com for more information and to find a location near you. They also have memberships starting at $9.99 a month.AlertMe
