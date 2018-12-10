Apple Pecan Crisp
For the apple filling:
3 Cups brown sugar
3 cups granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups flour
2 TBS cinnamon
1/2 TBS salt
2 TBS Orange Juice
2 TBS Vanilla
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
12oz melted butter
Mix sugars, flour, cinnamon, salt, OJ, and vanilla together in a mixing bowl. Add the cream and melted butter to the dry ingredients. cover and refrigerate if making ahead.
For the crisp topping:
3 cups chopped pecans
12oz butter at room temp.
3 cups pastry flour
1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 TBS Cinnamon
3/4 tsp Salt
1 1/2 cups oatmeal
Mix all ingredients in a mixer until butter is well incorporated. Can be held at room temperature for a few hours. Or refrigerate if making day before.
When you are ready to bake: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spoon apple filling into an oven safe bowl or dish. Top with crisp topping and bake for 9 minutes. Top with ice cream!AlertMe