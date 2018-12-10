Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple Pecan Crisp

For the apple filling:

3 Cups brown sugar

3 cups granulated sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

2 TBS cinnamon

1/2 TBS salt

2 TBS Orange Juice

2 TBS Vanilla

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

12oz melted butter

Mix sugars, flour, cinnamon, salt, OJ, and vanilla together in a mixing bowl. Add the cream and melted butter to the dry ingredients. cover and refrigerate if making ahead.

For the crisp topping:

3 cups chopped pecans

12oz butter at room temp.

3 cups pastry flour

1 1/2 cups light brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 TBS Cinnamon

3/4 tsp Salt

1 1/2 cups oatmeal

Mix all ingredients in a mixer until butter is well incorporated. Can be held at room temperature for a few hours. Or refrigerate if making day before.

When you are ready to bake: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spoon apple filling into an oven safe bowl or dish. Top with crisp topping and bake for 9 minutes. Top with ice cream!