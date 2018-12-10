3 smash-and-grab burglaries reported in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Three smash-and-grab burglaries were reported on Monday morning, the Lakewood Police Department.

The first incident happened about 2:30 a.m. at a Conoco station at 1095 S. Wadsworth Blvd. The second was a Super Smoke Shop at 1890 S. Wadsworth Blvd. just before 3 a.m. And the third was at EZ Pawn at 7620 W. Colfax Ave. about 3:10 a.m.

Police said the suspects appear to be the same in all three burglaries, but there are no leads to their identities because they were wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts that concealed their faces.

The suspects appear to have been driving a dark blue truck, possibly an early 2000s model Chevrolet or GMC 2500.

Police said the suspects appeared to have used a crow bar or bat to get into each of the businesses and were in and out within two to three minutes.

The investigation into all three burglaries is ongoing.