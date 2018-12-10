2 men arrested in connection with murder of Clifton man

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say they have arrested two additional suspects in the homicide investigation of a 32-year-old Clifton man.

John Eddy, 25, and David Castro, 32, face felony murder charges and are being held in the Mesa County Detention Center on a No Hold Bond.

The remains of Kyle Free were discovered on Dec. 5 in a remote area in the Northeastern part of Mesa County, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Free, who had been missing since April, died from gunshot wounds to the neck and chest.

On Dec. 7, police announced the arrests of a woman and a man in the case but few details have been released as court records remain sealed.