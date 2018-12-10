2 in custody, one sought in shooting that critically injured man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Montbello family is relieved police have identified three people responsible for a shooting that critically injured a family member in October.

Shiek Shabazz and Tyrice Wilson were arrested last Thursday, and police are still looking for Rhyan Littlejohn-Conner. They are wanted for investigation of attempted murder and first degree assault.

During the investigation, police determined 20 shots were fired, hitting 2 homes and two cars with nearly a dozen people in harm’s way.

The victim's brother says he is grateful arrests were made, but he says more needs to be done to make his hometown safer. Omer says his brother survived being shot 6 times, he says he is still recovering and still in a lot of pain.

"He's a good dad, he's had his issues, but he's a good guy," he said.

According to documents obtained by FOX31, it was a combination of surveillance video, witness descriptions and a GPS ankle monitor that helped police identify the suspects.

Omer says his brother was just helping his father take some groceries into the house.

"We always look out for each other, first thing came to mind, look out for my brother," Omer said.

Omer is also looking out for the neighborhood where he grew up.

"Nobody needs to die, nobody needs to get shot and lose limbs, this is not Iraq or a warzone right now. This is America. We should be able to grow up be free, have fun," Omer said.

He says he worries about his father, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades and does not want to move.

"To all the good people in the neighborhood who don't want this, it's important to make a stand and we get together and find ways to root this out. someday it may be your child," Omer said.

Omer hopes people in the community will come together, put their differences aside and just help each other out.