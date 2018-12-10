101-year-old veteran credits Coors Light for long life; gets surprised with fridge full of beer, trip to Colorado

MCMURRAY, Penn. — After a 101-year-old World War II veteran credited his longevity to cracking open a Coors Light every day, the company gave him a birthday beer bash, according to Fox News.

Andrew E. Slavonic, whose birthday was last week, has been drinking a Coors Light every day at 4 p.m. for the past 15 years, according to his son, Bob Slavonic.

“Around 4:00 p.m., he tells me that it is 4:00 p.m., and it is time for our beer,” Bob Slavonic told Fox News.

“We got to have the one at 4 o’clock. That’s the most important one,” Andrew Slavonic said.

When the company heard about his daily ritual, they flew out to Pennsylvania to deliver a belated birthday present – a Coors Light branded fridge fully stocked with his favorite beer.

“On behalf of the entire Coors Light family, we wanted to wish you a Happy 101st Birthday. We wanted to personally thank you for your years of service and being a lifelong fan of Coors Light. We completely agree with your son’s statement – ‘The bluer the mountains are on the can, the better,’” a letter from the company read, according to Fox News.

The best part? MillerCoors also invited the Slavonic’s out to Golden where they will get to see the headquarters.

“On behalf of the entire Coors Family, we would like to fly you and your son Bob out to our hometown Golden, Colorado, to take a tour of our brewery. We will see you in the Rockies!”