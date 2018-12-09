Warm temperatures move in for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today was a typical December day on the Front Range with sunny skies and near average temperatures. Temperatures will warm up to start the work week with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Denver will heat up to 53 degrees Monday afternoon. Sunny skies will start off Monday with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be another warm day in Denver. High temperatures will once again climb to the mid 50s, about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

The 50s will stay for Wednesday but changes arrive that evening as a cold front moves closer to Colorado. Winds will pick up and cloud cover will increase late Wednesday night with a chance of a few flurries and light snow showers into Thursday. Right now, this does not look like a big storm for the Front Range. The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details on timing and totals as it gets closer.

Temperatures in the 50s and dry weather will return for Friday and last through the weekend.

