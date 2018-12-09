One ton of tires illegally dumped in National Forest near Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is hoping the public can help authorities track down the party responsible for illegally dumping one ton of tires in a National Forest west of Buena Vista.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Pike and San Isabel National Forests said the Salida Ranger District was requesting information regarding the dumping. The tires were dumped near Forest Service Roads 343 and 344 near Cottonwood Lake.

The Forest Service said the incident happened at least five days ago.

The Salida Ranger District can be reached at: 719-539-3591.