Student pilots deliver holiday supplies to veterans in rural Colorado towns

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- An annual partnership between pilots at Metro State University Denver and the Colorado Aviation Business Association focuses on a unique way to get everyday supplies into the hands of those who have bravely served our country.

For the eighth year, good Samaritans took to the skies, departing from Centennial Airport, to deliver clothes, food and toys to veterans in rural locations where vets may not have access to the support they need.

"It's just really cool to do something that I love in a way that helps other people," said flight instructor Jenna Coffman

"Veterans have been overlooked. I was with my daughter who started it last year and there was tears in both of our eyes," noted Ron Davies, a former Department Commander for the state of Colorado.

The event has grown from four planes to over 30 -- including a helicopter this year -- and tiny planes are packed to the brim with toys and food that will go to needy veterans' families.

In 2017, over a dozen planes delivered $8,000 worth of food and toys to veterans across Colorado..

The supplies will touch down in towns including Burlington, Cortez and Durango.