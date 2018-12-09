× Seasonal, sunny Sunday ahead in the Mile High City

Temperatures will stay above average as we end our weekend, maxing out in the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the state with light wind.

The quiet, relatively warmer weather will continue heading into the work week, as highs hit the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The sunny skies will continue thanks to a large area of high pressure.

Changes will start to move into the state by Wednesday, as clouds build and highs stay in the 50s across the Front Range. Mountain showers will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, transitioning to the I-25 corridor by Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

This system does not look strong, but could still bring an inch or two of fresh snow to the Denver metro area. Temps will also take a dip, reaching the low 30s as highs by Thursday.

Conditions will clear out by Friday, as sunshine and 50s return to the Mile High city.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.