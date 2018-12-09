Metro-area Girl Scout hosts blood drive to honor friend killed by drunk driver

DENVER -- She was killed by a drunk driver when she was 16 years old, but even in her death, Phoebe Lester is still making an impact through the lives she touched.
Phoebe’s friend Sami Stuart, a Girl Scout, is working to turn the tragedy into an effort to save lives. Phoebe was killed in the summer of 2017.
“Phoebe made a huge impact on people’s lives,” said Phoebe’s mom, Pam Lester.
Sami remembers her friend’s positive attitude that she would bring to every cheer practice at Grandview High School in Aurora. She wants to now foster that positivity in a larger way. As part of her Girl Scouts Gold Award project, Sami will honor her friend by raising awareness to prevent drunk driving and will also get blood to those who need it.
“It really doesn’t hit home until it happens to someone in your community,” Sami said.
Sami is receiving support from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Donor Alliance and the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank. Thanks to hosting sponsor Vitalant, Sami will be able host blood drives at eight donation centers across the Front Rage. Those donating in the name of Phoebe Lester will be able to sign Sami’s card on Monday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Suite 110AlertMe