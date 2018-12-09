Metro-area Girl Scout hosts blood drive to honor friend killed by drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- She was killed by a drunk driver when she was 16 years old, but even in her death, Phoebe Lester is still making an impact through the lives she touched.

Phoebe’s friend Sami Stuart, a Girl Scout, is working to turn the tragedy into an effort to save lives. Phoebe was killed in the summer of 2017.

“Phoebe made a huge impact on people’s lives,” said Phoebe’s mom, Pam Lester.

Sami remembers her friend’s positive attitude that she would bring to every cheer practice at Grandview High School in Aurora. She wants to now foster that positivity in a larger way. As part of her Girl Scouts Gold Award project, Sami will honor her friend by raising awareness to prevent drunk driving and will also get blood to those who need it.

“It really doesn’t hit home until it happens to someone in your community,” Sami said.

Sami is receiving support from Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), Donor Alliance and the Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank. Thanks to hosting sponsor Vitalant, Sami will be able host blood drives at eight donation centers across the Front Rage. Those donating in the name of Phoebe Lester will be able to sign Sami’s card on Monday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participating donation centers:

Lowry

717 Yosemite Street

Denver, CO 80230

Denver West

13952 Denver West Parkway

Golden, CO 80401

Building 53, Suite 335

Westminster

960 W. 124th Avenue

Westminster, CO 80234

Highlands Ranch

Parkway Center, Building #2

541 W. Highlands Ranch Parkway

Littleton, CO 80129

Southwest Littleton Area

5066 S. Wadsworth Boulevard

Littleton, CO 80123

Suite 111

Parker

10259 S. Parker Road

Parker, CO 80134

Suite 104

Boulder

Tebo Plaza

3113 28th Street

Boulder, CO 80301

Colorado Springs

3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Suite 110