Live Updates: Broncos face the 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Broncos are hoping to make it four in-a-row as they face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

To beat the 49ers, they’ll have to do it without some of their biggest playmakers.

Denver’s top wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders, is out for the season after he tore his left Achilles at practice on Wednesday. They’ll also be without star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on defense after he was injured in last week’s victory over the Bengals.

First quarter

The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to defer giving the 49ers the ball first to open up the game.

On their opening drive, the 49ers made their way into the red zone with a few first downs by Nick Mullens and a huge 31 yard gain by George Kittle to the Broncos 22 yard line.

The 49ers score first with a field goal to make it 3-0.

Thing did not start as hot for the Broncos offense as they came out with a 3 and out play on their first drive of the game.