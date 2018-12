DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a disturbance involving an armed person Sunday night.

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., DPD said via Twitter that its officers were at 21st Street and Stout Street, which is immediately north of downtown.

Police did not provide details on the circumstances of the situation. However, at 9:40 p.m., the department said a male suspect had been taken into custody and the scene had been secured.