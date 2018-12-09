× DPD: Exhibits vandalized at Denver Art Museum

DENVER — A man allegedly damaged exhibits at the Denver Art Museum Sunday afternoon.

According to the Denver Police Department, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. The suspect was detained.

The man is suspected of vandalizing exhibits in the museum’s “Stampede” exhibit. It features a collection of more than 300 objects that “explore the presence of animals in art throughout centuries and across cultures,” according to the museum’s website.

“Stampede” includes works from renowned artists like Georgia O’Keefe. The exhibit is located on the third and fourth floors of the Hamilton Building, which is the newer, more angular structure of the museum.

It is currently unknown if works in other exhibits were vandalized.

The value of the damaged art is currently being assessed.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.