Car smashes through bedroom, barely missing person sleeping

EDGEWATER, Colo. — A vehicle smashed through a home and barely missed a person sleeping in a bed early Sunday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

It happened about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of West 26th Avenue when the vehicle went through the outside wall of the home and into a bedroom.

The woman sleeping inside the bedroom was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, West Metro Fire said.

The driver of the vehicle was released to police on scene. No information on the driver was immediate available.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

