Weekend warm up, sunshine continues across the Front Range

Seasonal temperatures will return this weekend, as sunshine dominates the Front Range. Expect highs to reach the upper 40s on Saturday with light wind and a mix of sun and clouds.

A few mountain showers can be expected throughout the afternoon and evening hours, with accumulation staying under two inches.

Temperatures on Sunday will be about the same, reaching the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. This quiet weather pattern will remain as we head into the work week, with highs on Monday and Tuesday soaring into the low 50s. These temps will be about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Wednesday looks quiet with mild temps and increasing cloud cover. A cold front looks to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing in the chance of snow and a drop in temperatures. We’ll be watching the forecast and making adjustments as we head through the week.

