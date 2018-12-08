Volunteers transform house to reunite disabled Westminster man with family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A Westminster man will find it much easier to spend time with loved ones thanks to a group of volunteers.

On Friday, a group called Hammers and Angels renovated a Westminster home for Joey, who became disabled after a horse accident about 6 years ago. Joey was bucked off the horse and landed in a way that caused him to become paralyzed from the neck down. He was 39 years old at the time and had wife who had recently become pregnant with his daughter, Anna Lynne. The couple has two other children: Ryan and Meagan.

Since the accident, Joey has lived in a nearby nursing facility. He has been unable to spend time at home because the house was not equipped to handle a wheelchair.

Thanks to Hammers and Angels, the home was fully renovated and is now ready to accommodate someone who uses a wheelchair to get around. The volunteers were able to do an extensive renovation is less than one week.

Hammers and Angels have renovated seven homes during the last six years. Its volunteers come from a construction background.