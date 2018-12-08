Seasonal, sunny weather stays for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a beautiful day in Denver with a high temperature of 49 degrees. Tomorrow will stay sunny and dry in Eastern Colorado with light snow showers in the mountains.

Denver will hit a high temperature around 44 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The central and northern mountains will see a trace to 2 inches of snowfall. Travel impacts are expected to be minimal tomorrow in the high country.

Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and sunny in Denver. High temperatures will climb to the 50s both days.

Wednesday will stay mild but changes will move in during the evening. A few flurries are possible late Wednesday into Thursday with gusty winds and cooler temperatures. At this time, this doesn't look like a big storm for the Front Range but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated on any changes.

Dry weather settles back in for next weekend.

