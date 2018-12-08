Pedestrian killed in Lakewood hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman was killed Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in Lakewood. The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

The Lakewood Police Department said the hit-and-run happened around 7:45 p.m. Friday at West Colfax Avenue and Ingalls Street. The victim was crossing Colfax when the driver of a vehicle going southbound on Ingalls turned right onto Colfax. The driver struck the pedestrian and continued westbound on Colfax.

The woman was taken to a hospital and later died. Her identity has not yet been released.

LPD said the only vehicle description it has so far is a mid-size or full-size SUV.

“The investigation is ongoing and video from the surrounding area is being checked,” LPD said in a statement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at: 303-987-7111.