Man suspected of sexually assaulting woman in El Paso County kills himself in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in El Paso County fatally shot himself in Aurora while law enforcement was responding to his location.

About 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of kidnapping and sexual assault at the Walmart in Falcon, which is just northeast of Colorado Springs.

The sheriff’s office said that a woman was returning her grocery cart when a male suspect entered her vehicle through the rear passenger door. When the woman returned, the suspect held her at gunpoint with a handgun and told her to drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect instructed the woman to drive to a remote location, where he sexually assaulted her. He then told her to drive back to the Walmart and park behind the store.

“The suspect then walked back to his vehicle. It is possible he attempted to contact another female and tried to get into her vehicle just prior to this event,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

On Friday, the suspect was located in Aurora thanks to “community tips and tenacious investigative work,” the sheriff’s office said. Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office and the Aurora Police Department’s SWAT unit responded to the 1200 block of South Zeno Circle. While they were responding, the suspect took his life.

Authorities did not specify how the suspect killed himself. His identity has not yet been released.