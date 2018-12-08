Juvenile arrested after nearly driving into Larimer County deputy, crashing into patrol car

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile was arrested in Larimer County early Saturday after they allegedly almost drove into a sheriff’s deputy before striking a patrol vehicle.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said about 1:35 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 5100 block of Iowa Avenue in an unincorporated part of the county south of Loveland. Deputies found the vehicle at the end of a dead-end road.

“As a deputy walked toward the vehicle to speak with the driver, the vehicle suddenly accelerated toward the deputy, forcing him to quickly move away to avoid being struck. Though the deputy was able to escape the vehicle, it continued on and struck the deputy’s vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

A second deputy was then able to block the suspect’s vehicle in with his patrol vehicle. Deputies then removed three people from the vehicle, all of whom are juveniles.

No injuries were reported and there is no safety concern for the public, the sheriff’s office said.

The juvenile driver was arrested and charged with multiple misdemeanor counts and one felony count. The sheriff’s office did not reveal the specific charges.

“While investigators are still working to determine all the facts surrounding this incident, I’m very upset any time someone endangers a deputy. I am glad our deputy was able to avoid being struck and that both deputies were able to take the driver immediately into custody. There are so many ways this situation could have ended tragically,” Sheriff Justin Smith said in the statement. He urged parents to discuss good decision-making with young drivers.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Investigator Chris Wenrick: 970-498-5165.