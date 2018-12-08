Dean Martin’s daughter: “I personally love performing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so”

DENVER — Several U.S. radio stations recently stopped playing the Christmas song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” In Denver, KOSI 101.1 briefly pulled the song from its airwaves before playing it again after publishing a poll on its website. Poll respondents overwhelmingly chose for the station to resume playing the song.

Deana Martin, daughter of Dean Martin, told Fox News she planned to continue performing the song regardless of the pop-culture discussion surrounding it.

“’Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ is a cute, flirtatious and romantic song written by Frank Loesser in 1944,” Deana, 70, told Fox News. “It won the Oscar for ‘Best Original Song’ in the 1949 film ‘Neptune’s Daughter.’ It’s been recorded by dozens of the world’s top recording artists for over 60 years, including my dad Dean Martin… This song is included in his very successful 1959 ‘Winter Romance’ album and I’m very proud that it has become an evergreen favorite that is played every holiday season.”

Deana’s father died on Christmas Day in 1995 at age 78 from acute respiratory failure. Deana has been singing professionally since the 1960s and released her first Christmas album in 2011.

“I personally love performing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ and will continue to do so,” Deana said.

Some believe “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is inappropriate for modern times due to its lyrics.

In the song, a man is trying to convince a woman to stay with him instead of returning home, citing poor weather. The female vocalist sings, “I really can’t stay,” to which the male singer responds, “But baby, it’s cold outside.”

Other lyrics sung by the woman include: “Say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go … The answer is ‘no.'”