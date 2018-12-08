Colorado Symphony to perform ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’ score live

DENVER — In January, the Colorado Symphony will perform the score of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” live while the film is projected simultaneously on a big screen.

The symphony will hold performances on Jan. 4, 5 and 6, with the final show being a matinee. Each performance includes a full screening of the movie.

The score will be performed inside Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex downtown.

Denver is one of several cities worldwide where Harry Potter film scores will be performed live.

Tickets to the Denver performances can be found online. Prices prices range between $15 and $94.