Warmer days to enjoy

The chill in the air is moving out just in time for your weekend. We are expecting dry and sunny conditions to takeover for your Saturday & Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s each afternoon. We will continue to warm reaching the low 50s on Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine both days.

Our next cold front looks to arrive late Wednesday night into Thursday. We are expecting increasing clouds on Wednesday along with cooler highs back in the low 40s. It will turn a little windy and a few flurries will arrive late night. A better chance for light snow will be with us on Thursday as temperatures dip to near freezing for highs that afternoon. Right now light accumulation of a few inches in metro Denver is possible.

So, enjoy the mild days this weekend before the cold and snow returns again.

